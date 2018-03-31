TheBANK of Edwardsville awards scholarships to seniors

EDWARDSVILLE — Four Metro East high school seniors were selected to receive college scholarships through TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program. Each will receive $2,000 per year for four years of education.

Austin Huang of Edwardsville High School, Emma Murphy of Althoff High School, Kira Patrylak of Collinsville High School, and Kaleb Rakers of Belleville West High School were chosen as the 2018 scholarship recipients. They were selected from a large group of applicants based on their positive leadership and character in both academic achievements and community activities.

“TheBANK of Edwardsville established this scholarship program 18 years ago as a commitment to the education of our future leaders,” bank President and CEO Kevin Powers said. “We are very proud of the accomplishments of the students who were selected from this year’s impressive pool of applicants, and we look forward to watching them progress through college and enter the workforce. Congratulations to the students for all of their achievements thus far.”

The bank introduced its Community Scholarship Program in August 2000, pledging $1.3 million toward scholarships to be awarded over 30 years to graduating seniors of local high schools. The Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation, which is governed by a board of local residents, administers the program with a selection committee that interviews the finalists and selects the final scholarship recipients.

As in years past, the selection committee evaluated the applicants on academic achievements, leadership and character exhibited both at school and in extracurricular activities. Selection criteria also included leadership in community activities as well as the students’ positive impact on others.

This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Austin Huang, Edwardsville High School: Austin is undecided on which university he will attend, but plans to study chemistry with a minor in economics. He is the son of Shaoxiong Huang and Yanhong Zhang.

Emma Murphy, Althoff High School: Emma will attend Loyola Marymount University, where she plans to study biology. She is the daughter of Patrick and Jennifer Murphy.

Kira Patrylak, Collinsville High School: Kira will attend Colorado State University, where she plans to major in biomedical science before entering veterinary school. She is the daughter of George and Roxanne Patrylak.

Kaleb Rakers, Belleville West High School: Kaleb will choose between the University of Wisconsin, Purdue University and Stanford University, and plans to study biochemistry. He is the son of Greg and Karen Rakers.

The scholarship program was created as part of the American Bankers Association’s Banks of Promise effort, the banking industry’s pledge toward Colin Powell’s America’s Promise — Alliance for Youth. The bank has committed to America’s Promise by partnering with nonprofit organizations, athletes, mayors, governors, teachers, college professors and others to benefit youths through sponsorships and donations.

