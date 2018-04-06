Therapy at Alton Memorial provides healing touch

Shirley Wheatley probably didn’t remember what it felt like not to have a calcium deposit-scar tissue block in her hip from an unattended injury many years ago.

Shirley, a retired volunteer in the Alton Memorial Hospital OASIS/SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program), injured the same area again late in 2016. She sought treatment from the natural pain management therapy at AMH known as Healing Touch. Combined with medical treatment and surgery, Shirley is feeling much better.

“I am so grateful for Ruth Ann Meyer and Healing Touch, not only for this care but also for the care for my son, Rodney,” Shirley said. “Our care has been ongoing for eight years beginning with (former AMH Chaplain) Jo Greenwood and now Ruth Ann Meyer. I know my words can’t fully express my gratitude.”

Because of her family’s success with Healing Touch, Shirley has made a generous “token of appreciation” donation to the program.

Healing Touch, on the first floor of the hospital’s Smith Wing, is an energy-based therapy supporting the body’s natural ability to heal. Treatments are free of charge. Greenwood began the program at AMH in 2004.

Meyer was certified as a Healing Touch practitioner in 2008, and Shirley was her level five case study. When Shirley irritated the wound in late 2016, Meyer had her come in for weekly sessions that continued for nine months.

“The first session involved inviting her body to heal by pulling the old energy field in the wound, which caused the wound to drain with the help of a pump from a (AMH) Wound Care Center,” Meyer said. “Dead skin and calcium deposits were scraped and removed surgically. As the wound was healing from the inside out, a skin graft was placed over the site, allowing the wound to heal rapidly.”

For more information about Healing Touch, contact Meyer at (618) 463-0901 or visit the Healing Touch website.

