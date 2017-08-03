Therapy dog helps children

WOOD RIVER — Refuge received a puppy as a donation to be used as its new therapy dog.

The double doodle puppy, Ellie Mae, joined the nonprofit organization’s team on June 14.

“Children don’t process like adults do in therapy sessions; we observe their behaviors more through their artwork and how they play; now that Ellie Mae is here, we can also observe how they interact with her,” Refuge Executive Director Erin Bickle said. “I’ve worked with therapy dogs before and have seen children tell them things they don’t feel comfortable telling adults; it’s our job to observe their behavior with the dog.”

Bickle said there’s a lot of research to support how having a therapy dog can improve the recovery process. There are many ways they can be useful in therapy, including lowering blood pressure, lifting spirits and decreasing depression, encouraging communication, providing comfort, helping children overcome speech and emotional disorders, creating motivation for clients to recover faster, and reducing loneliness.

They’re working with a certified therapy dog coach, Claire Clark of the K9 Assistance Program. The type of training is called bond-based choice teaching. Once she’s completed all of the training, Ellie will work with the children one on one and their families.

“Anything you can teach a three-year-old, you can teach your dog; they’re super smart,” Clark said. “We want to build her confidence during these brain exercises; all their bad behaviors go away because they’re getting so much more positive attention and they become a well-adjusted member of the family.”

“Our goal is to show the children all the wonderful things she’s learned once she’s certified; they’ll be shocked to see her know letters and colors,” Bickle said.

Refuge is a self-funded nonprofit in downtown Wood River inside the Riverbend Family Ministries office. It serves children and families in Madison County who’ve been exposed to childhood abuse. They help address and prevent childhood abuse and violence exposure with therapy and training.

