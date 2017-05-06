Therapy dogs comfort SIUE students during finals

Newman, Kylie, Elsa and Wrigley were a comforting sight for students at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine on Thursday, May 4.

The four are therapy dogs with CHAMP Assistance Dogs, and their relaxed temperament offered students a bit of lightness amidst the stress of finals.

“I’ve always been a dog lover,” second-year dental student Michael Hawk said while petting Elsa. “They are all incredibly calm and willing to let us pet them.”

Approximately 300 students at SIUE also enjoyed the sweet pets on May 1. Newman is a black lab, Kylie is a border terrier, Elsa is a Portuguese water dog and Wrigley is a golden doodle.

“The therapy dogs offer a nice break from routine, since students are feeling stressed and are extremely focused on their many finals,” dental school associate professor and visit coordinator Jessica Hinz said. “School of Dental Medicine students are essentially in class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and some have hours of lab afterward, while others are seeing patients. So it’s a high-stress, high-stakes environment at this point in the semester.”

“It’s definitely a stressful time,” first-year dental student Coleman Choate confirmed. “This is a nice offering because a lot of our apartments don’t allow pets. It’s great being able to pet these dogs and kind of feel as if you are home with your own pets.”

CHAMP Assistance Dogs of Florissant, Mo., trains and places service dogs at no cost. Jill Vallow, a member of CHAMP’s board of directors and therapy dog handler, said the company places public access dogs, home services dogs and facility dogs.

“Therapy dogs have to have a rock-solid temperament to do this,” Vallow saidd. “Sometimes they’ll have six or seven people around them, petting them, so you have to be a laid-back dog to handle that.”

“This time of year is busy as we travel to many schools during finals,” she said. “Students tell us after visiting with the dogs their stress is gone, and they feel more positive and relaxed. That is what these visits are all about.”

“I’ve loved petting the dogs,” said Jaterra Ross, a second-year dental student. “We need a lot of stress relief, especially during this finals week. It’s nice to see something that brings happiness and momentarily takes you away to another place outside of school.”

