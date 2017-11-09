× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Wilson Park Ice Rink has been closed since October for structural repairs. The building is scheduled to reopen in mid-November.

GRANITE CITY — The Wilson Park Ice Rink has been temporary closed to repair a structural issue with the roof system.

Park District Director Dave Williams said he hopes the building will reopen by mid-November.

“It’s kind of an interesting story on how we had to get it repaired because it’s a very specialized product, so we had to go to some very specialized people,” he said.

Williams said he found out the ice rink needed repairs after noticing a crack on one of the glulam beams in early October. A glulam beam is a type of wood product comprising layers of lumber bonded with adhesives.

“At that point, we got in touch with a local structural engineer who initially came out and said, ‘Hey, you need to not use this building in the short term until you can get a structural engineer who specializes in glulam beams,’” Williams said.

The director found a structural engineer from Rhode Island to make the repairs.

“At that point, we had to melt our ice because we knew they couldn’t work on it,” he said. “We already had ice made. The gentleman from Rhode Island flew in (on Oct. 24) and recommended a company out of Knoxville, Illinois, which has a big timber company called Trillium Dell. The Trillium Dell guy came with the engineer from Rhode Island and the first thing they developed was a plan to get us safe so we can get back into the building and work. So they actually started working on (Oct.) 26th. We had some shoring work done and some of the initial repair work to get everything safe at this point.”

With the ice rink being closed, the Granite City High hockey team will not be able to play its home games there until December. The squad was scheduled to start its season Nov. 6 with a home game against Freeburg/Waterloo at O’Fallon Ice Rink. The Warriors have a home game Nov. 14 against Bethalto, but that contest will be played at East Alton Ice Arena. They are scheduled to play their first home game at Wilson Park Ice Rink on Dec. 4 against Triad.

“We’ll pick up on their schedule again in December, but we have to make sure they got their ice in,” Park District facilities manager Justin Brinkmeyer said. “So we went ahead and scheduled all of their games for the month of November at the other rinks on this side of the river to ensure they have adequate ice.”

The first session of skating classes has been put on hold until repairs are complete. Brinkmeyer said a revised schedule for skating classes will be released as soon as the rink reopens.

