This year, it’s a family affair

× Expand Associate police chaplain Jason Harrison says this photo on the grounds of 2nd Chances Community Church in Godfrey emphasizes the message of “the power of one God, community and faith” that is behind the We All Matter Tent Crusade from Sept. 6-9. These individuals attended the crusade last year and will volunteer at this year’s event.

GODFREY — Organizers tout it as an opportunity of a lifetime, focused on the strength of their overall purpose — to unite and empower members of the community.

The third annual We All Matter Tent Crusade will take place Sept. 6-9 at the 2nd Chances Community Church, 4836 N. Alby Road.

“It began with a small conversation when diverse denominations came together to worship,” Pastor Jim Kiel, one of the event’s founders, said. “It quickly was revealed that there were more components to add than we expected. After meeting, we concluded we must have words of truth, hope, encouragement, life skills training and a celebration of life through God’s grace.”

Fifteen churches from diverse denominations and backgrounds will be involved in the event.

“It takes many hands, many resources and many prayers to make it a success,” Kiel said. “When we bring this many churches together from different backgrounds, we show the love of Jesus and that we can make a difference in our community.”

It’s a Family Affair is this year’s theme.

“The focus is on just what it says: families, and more importantly, what that looks like in today’s world,” Kiel said.

The crusade begins with Family Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be free food and crafts, and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. families will enjoy popcorn and a movie.

On Thursday evening, there will be a focus on celebrating and surviving life together as a blended family. A guest speaker will share the ups and downs of living in a blended family. Another guest speaker is on the schedule for Friday evening’s Fight Night who will talk about fighting fairly and effectively in today’s world.

As the crusade wraps up, there will be a Fun Day and Job Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9. The job fair is set for noon to 2 p.m., with local and national businesses looking for employees as well as agencies on hand that provide employment and other services. The fun day runs from noon until 3 p.m., and will have lots of free food, games, bounce houses, and more.

Jason Harrison, associate police chaplain, said a sizable list of employers has already committed, and more are still coming in. The employers are primarily service-based.

“We included them to strengthen our belief of strong families, so they will be providing information that helps build families,” Harrison said.

There will be employment opportunities looking to be filled by all ages, with representatives on hand from Lewis and Clark Community College, Express Scripts, Laidlaw, Club Fitness, Latitude Collaboration, Refuge, Call for Help, SIUE Asthma Awareness Program, Harrison Funeral Home, First Student, Drug Free Alton, Options Now, KXEN, WGNU, CALC, Challenge Unlimited and more.

After a break in the action from 3 to 5 p.m., the crusade continues with its final scheduled programming of live music starting at 5 p.m. Youths of all ages are invited to take part in a night of activities geared just for them from 5 to 8 p.m.

The final evening also features a guest speaker at 6 p.m. who will talk about how bullying has affected her family. The presentation will be followed by an open dialogue about how to cope with bullying and a sharing of resources.

Kiel emphasized the event’s importance and the need for participation.

“Bullying has become an epidemic in our country; it’s killing our youth and we need to address it, and this night will do just that, so again you really want to be here,” he said.

If anyone would like to participate in any programming area, in the music team, as a greeter or parking attendant, on the setup team, as an employer or resource provider for the job fair, as a helper for fun day or to contribute a donation, call Kiel at (618) 798-1656. You can also send an email to 2ndchancescc@gmail.com, or follow We All Matter on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter