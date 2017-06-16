The shushing of the shears

WOOD RIVER – For more than 75 years, Thorp’s Barber Shop was the spot to go for local gossip, friendly faces, and a great haircut.

But after 40 years as owner and main barber, Tim Retzer is hanging up his scissors. Owning the downtown spot at 19 E. Ferguson for decades, Retzer says it is time to retire and enjoy his family and hobbies.

In two weeks, he plans to walk his stepdaughter, Stefanie, down the aisle on the way to her new life, and priorities have hit home for the dedicated stylist.

George Thorp started the business at its present location in 1940. His two sons, Laren and Tharen, worked with their father and after George retired, Laren bought the shop. Tim later bought the business from Laren, taking the torch and creating great cuts for men in the area for the last 30 years, with customers coming from not only his neighborhood, but outlying areas such as Jerseyville and Florissant, Mo., as well.

A graduate of Wood River High School and Belleville Barber College, Tim started his career with Wayne Hensley at Mineral Springs Mall in Alton (to this day, the two men still trade haircuts).

“That Tim became a barber is ironic,” his wife Becky said, laughing. “When he was in high school, he had hair down to his waist.”

On Friday, his last day in business, Retzer was busy as customers that had been coming in for years stopped by for one last cut and to express their support. Many of those have been clients since they were small boys.

“Over the years, Tim has had a lot of customers from the Phillips 66 refinery,” Becky said. “They learned that Tim was the best around through word of mouth. They would come here until they moved back home.”

Thorp’s was always a barber shop for men, but he recalled one time when his tress talents were expanded beyond his regular client base.

“I only cut a woman’s hair once, and that was because she insisted I do so and wouldn’t leave the shop until I did,” he said.

Although he rents his space from property owner Reda Iskarous, Tim is selling everything in the shop. He donated a 1910 cash register to George Thorp’s grandson. When the sign comes down, he will also give the sign to the Thorps family, allowing them the opportunity to hold onto a piece of Wood River history.

Together, Tim and Becky have raised three children, Chris Azzarello, Stefanie Azzarello and Megan Mudd.

“Now that he is retired, he will have more time to do the things he loves,” Stefanie said. “He is a wonderful artist and has between 3,000 and 4,000 CDs. For years, he collected die-cast cars. We love to go to drag races and now we will have more time for that.”

And spending time with family is what Tim, described by those who know him best as a quiet and sentimental man, wants to do now, more than anything.

“When I was 10, I recorded the phone message (on our answering machine) and he kept it for years,” Stefanie said.

As he makes new memories, the Wood River area will treasure their own memories of time spent sitting in Tim’s chair, learning about life and politics and looking sharp.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter