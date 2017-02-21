Three injured in rollover crash south of Clark Bridge

Three St. Louis residents were injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning south of the Clark Bridge in Alton.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, Davonte R. Brewer, 22, was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang south on U.S. 67 north of Machens Club Drive at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees. The vehicle overturned and the driver and front-seat passenger were ejected.

Brewer suffered moderate injuries and one of his passengers, Veronica I. Vest, 21, was seriously injured. Passenger Decon K. Dixon, 2, suffered minor injuries. Brewer and Vest were not wearing seat belts, while the child was restrained with a safety device.

Brewer and Vest were transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by the Christian Hospital ambulance service; the 2-year-old victim was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

