Three interstate ramps to close this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following three ramps will be closed at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, and should reopen by 9 p.m. the same day:

The ramp from Illinois 3 northbound to I-55/64 eastbound;

The ramp from Piggot Avenue to I-55/64 eastbound; and

The ramp from East St. Louis at Third Street to I-55/64 eastbound.

These closures are needed to repair the pavement driving surface of the road as well as bridge work. These efforts were scheduled to coincide with MoDOT’s weekend closure of the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

