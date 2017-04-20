Three women inmates hospitalized for opioid overdoses

EDWARDSVILLE — Three women Madison County Jail inmates were hospitalized for suspected opioid overdoses Wednesday after a prisoner apparently hid narcotics in a body cavity, police said Thursday.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday jail deputies became aware of three female inmates in a temporary holding cell who needed of medical assistance. The inmates were lethargic and showed symptoms of narcotic intoxication. Emergency medical assistance was immediately requested and all three were transported to a regional hospital, where they were treated for suspected opioid-based overdoses. The three females were treated and released, and are back in the custody of the Madison County Jail on their original unrelated charges.

A thorough investigation was immediately ordered by the sheriff to determine how the inmates came into possession of the narcotics. Investigators with the sheriff’s office have met with and interviewed all the inmates who were in the temporary holding cell at the time of the event. The Illinois State Police Crimes Scene Investigative Unit was called to assist in processing the actual holding cell.

Initial investigative efforts have shown the narcotics were likely smuggled into the holding cell, via a private body cavity by a single inmate, who then shared the narcotics with others in the cell. The investigation has shown that the narcotics never made their way into the jail’s general population and were contained to the temporary holding cell.

A person of interest, who was in the holding cell at the time of this event, has been developed and is being held pending further investigations. The facts of the investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office later today or Friday, to determine if formal charges will be issued.

