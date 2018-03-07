Through the glass ceiling

Photo by NASA Photo by Kathy Turner

Born during World War II on Nov. 22, 1942, and growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, Dr. Guion “Guy” Stewart Bluford Jr. could not have known what the future held for him.

“I always knew I wanted to fly,” he said. “As a child, my room was filled with pictures of planes and model airplanes.”

Those dreams of flying led him to the ultimate “flight” — as the first African-American astronaut for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He spoke of those dreams and making the dream a reality during his Free Fall! Flying in Space presentation to the SIUE Arts & Issues’ audience.

Bluford began his flight of life in the military. He completed pilot training in January 1966 at Williams Air Force Base, followed by combat training in the F-4C. He was assigned to the 557th Tactical Fighter Squadron that flew over Cam Rahn Bay in Vietnam. In total, he flew 144 combat missions, 65 of them over Vietnam. He retired from the military at the rank of colonel.

His dreams of flying were reinforced with his first-hand military experience, so he continued his formal education during his service years. He eventually complemented his experience in the military with a doctor of philosophy degree in aerospace engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology. That education eventually led him to NASA and the space program.

Bluford made a total of four flights for NASA, serving during four missions. His first was on the Challenger in 1983. His last flight was in December 1992.

Bluford is one of 14 African-American astronauts historically or currently with NASA, including Ronald McNair, who was lost in the Challenger disaster. Today, 44 astronauts are involved in the program, including three African-Americans.

“Diversity in the program has gotten better over the years,” Bluford said. “Of course, it has a long way to go.”

But recalling his more than 5,200 hours of air time as a part of the NASA program still brings a smile to the face of this 75-year-old.

“There is nothing more exciting than orbiting in space,” Bluford said. “You are never bored. There is always some work to do and projects to complete.”

Bluford spoke of the future of space exploration.

“Our final destination should be Mars,” he said. “I feel that will need to be an international effort.” Speaking of this, he talked about his belief in the program’s future strength being a combined effort of nations and even individuals.

“The SpaceX program of Elon Musk is very exciting,” Bluford said. “He’s going in the right direction.” Musk’s program is part of the Space Exploration Technologies program. The Tesla CEO’s SpaceX program was awarded contracts from NASA to carry cargo and crews to the International Space Station as well as contracts from other nations. The most recent launch of the program took place Feb. 6 in Florida.

When asked about any surprises he experienced during his time in space, Bluford responded, “Well, if you have surprises in space, it means you didn’t train well for the mission. So, I guess I should say there weren’t any surprises. But, unfortunately, there were some surprises. I will just leave it at that.”

Bluford’s visit to SIUE was part of the university’s celebration of Black History Month. As the first African-American astronaut, he exemplifies someone who took his dreams to the limit. As an American, he exemplifies the millions of little boys who grow up dreaming of being able to fly — and doing everything he could with his life to take those dreams to the ultimate limit.

He still makes annual visits to NASA for required physicals and recently returned for his 40th reunion with fellow astronauts in his training class. Inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2010, Bluford continues to keep his finger on the pulse of the space program and continues to dream about the possibilities of flight.

