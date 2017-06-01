Tiger pride

EDWARDSVILLE – Anna Johnson was all smiles when hundreds of people were applauding her for being named Edwardsville High School's class valedictorian during the commencement ceremony at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium on May 27.

Johnson received a medal from Principal Dennis Cramsey after finishing as the No. 1-ranked student of the EHS senior class.

“The most notable attribute of this class is their outstanding academic accomplishments,” Cramsey said. “The valedictorian of the class of 2017 personifies that academic success.”

About an hour later, Johnson was one of 594 students to receive a diploma.

“I would like to thank (Superintendent) Dr. (Lynda) Andre, Dr. Cramsey and the School Board and rest of the administration staff for making our school the premier high school in the state of Illinois,” she said. “To the teachers, guidance counselors, secretaries and coaches and co-sponsors, thank you so much for making our school such a great home for us Tigers these past four years.”

Johnson won several scholarships and plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology next year. She credits her family for her academic success.

“Thank you, God, for blessing me with such an amazing family because I certainly wouldn't be where I am today without them,” she said.

Class salutatorian Alyssa Voepel recited the Pledge of Allegiance and student council president Mary Webb and senior class president Ike Bertels made speeches during the two-hour ceremony.

Cramsey ended the ceremony with a big announcement, telling the crowd the EHS boys track team won a state title and Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray captured a championship in doubles at the state tennis tournament.

During her four-minute valedictory speech, Johnson talked about how her school’s success during the 2016-17 school year.

“We've been a great class,” she said. “Our athletes have won countless regional and sectional competitions, our math team won regionals and our journalism team won state. Although all of these awards are phenomenal and I have left so many out, I leave here with Tiger pride that has distinguished us from others (and) that held us together.”

This year's class has been successful in academics, finishing with a grade-point average of 3.22 and an average ACT score of 24. More than 60 students finished in the top 10 percent and approximately 200 graduates have received college scholarships.

“The accomplishments of the members of the senior class are outstanding, and it's gratifying to know that the Edwardsville High School Class of 2017 will be well-represented in colleges and universities throughout the nation,” Andre said. “You each leave us with an indelible legacy of excellence and achievement in the fine tradition of the Edwardsville School District.”

The class also had outstanding athletes. Five of the graduates — A.J. Epenesa, Travis Anderson, Devonte’ Tincher, Justin White and Matt Griebe — helped the EHS boys track team win the state championship. Other graduates such as Tate Rujawitz (football), Abigail Crabtree (soccer), Makenzie Silvey (basketball), Mark Smith (basketball), Mohammad Hamad (soccer) and Morgan Colbert (tennis) earned all-state athletic honors.

Bertels, who plans to attend the University of Arkansas, said he was thrilled to be part of an outstanding senior class.

“I feel honored to have the pleasure to say that I'm president of the Class of 2017,” he said. “It's been an experience of a lifetime to see every single student better themselves to make this community one of the best in the nation.”

Andre gave some advice to graduates.

“Find what you love and be passionate about it,” the superintendent said. “Be kind, considerate and positive. Take time for others. Continue to be an active member of your community and volunteer your time. There's a great need for generous, caring people in this world.”

