Tim Rooney Stadium dedication set for Aug. 11

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Tim Rooney

Lewis and Clark Community College is set to dedicate its soccer field in honor of Coach Tim Rooney on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The dedication of Tim Rooney Stadium, set for 11:30 a.m., will take place in the presence of many of Rooney’s former players, between a women’s soccer alumni game at 10 a.m. and a men’s soccer alumni game at noon on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Food, refreshments and giveaways will be available for those in attendance.

“Tim Rooney’s legacy has already been cemented as a world class coach and champion,” said Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “His integrity is shown through his interaction with students—even after they graduate or transfer. We are proud to have this stadium serve as a continuing reminder of Coach Rooney’s accomplishments and contributions to this community and the sport of soccer.”

The L&C Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the field in Rooney’s honor at their Dec. 12, 2017 meeting.

Rooney began coaching men’s soccer at L&C in 1986 and started the women’s program in 1993.

In his career, he’s topped more than 800 wins with both teams combined and remains the winningest women’s soccer coach in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) history since 2012.

His career with the Trailblazers includes NJCAA National Championships with the women’s team in 1999 and 2008, NJCAA Women’s Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2008, NJCAA Men’s District Coach of the Year in 2015, and NJCAA Women’s Region 24 Coach of the Year in 2015. Rooney was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009 and the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2010.

He retired from coaching full time after the Trailblazers’ 2017 season, but is returning this season to coach the women’s team.

“Without a doubt, Rooney is one of the greatest NJCAA coaches of all time and has certainly left a legacy here at Lewis and Clark,” said L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Trailblazer Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.