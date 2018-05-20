Time-honored tradition with a twist

photo courtesy Civic Memorial High School photo by Melissa Meske photo courtesy Civic Memorial High School photo by Melissa Meske

Karie Denney, a Bethalto School District teacher who also happens to be a mom of a graduating senior at Civic Memorial High School, recently witnessed an event that left such an impression on her that she had to bring it back home to share.

The event: an “academic signing.”

Most everyone is familiar with the idea of a graduating senior who is also an athlete signing his or her letter of intent to go on to college and continue playing a sport on an athletic scholarship while completing post-secondary studies. What Denney saw was a version of this, but students instead were receiving academic scholarships and signing their letters of intent to accept the scholarships and attend the college offering them the opportunity.

Denney pitched this idea to school district administrators, who recognized the significance, jumped on board and ran with it.

The end result was 38 students participating in the inaugural Academic Signing over 2 days at the school.

Given a short timeline, Justin Newell, the district’s curriculum coordinator, took on the task in late March to survey seniors to determine who had been awarded scholarships and what those awards entailed. The event occurred just a few weeks later.

“It would have been easy to put this off until next year, given the stress of the turnaround time we put ourselves under in order to do it for this year, once the idea had been shared,” Principal Aaron Kilpatrick said. “But it was just too great of an idea and too important of a recognition for our kids to put it off.”

Among the signings were the awarding of a wide range of scholarships, including three music scholarships and even a few military “signings” by students who had already been sworn in to service.

“The scholarships our students were awarded ranged from full-ride scholarships to half-rides, from very large to just a few thousand,” Kilpatrick said. “Every scholarship matters to these students and their families, perhaps more than you might realize.”

“The event was very well-received by everyone, from students and their parents to teachers and administrators, by the community as a whole,” Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said. “It was a chance to really celebrate these kids and their successes culminating from their years spent in the district.

“What was unexpected was the impact this had on our teachers as they witnessed the signings,” she said. “The teachers were seeing the end results of their efforts in educating these students over the years. There were tears and cheers of joy, and lots of pride showing through.”

“It was very cool to share this with our past teachers and past principals,” senior Alex Kallal said. “After all, they’ve been teaching us for years.”

Fellow classmate Kameron Denney, whose mother first planted the idea, concurred.“The teachers were pretty excited about it all,” Denney said. “As a student, it was a good experience being celebrated and recognized like this.”

Both Kallal and Denney participated in the academic signings, with both planning to study computer engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, along with three other CM classmates.

“As for the photo-taking, I think the moms enjoyed it more than anyone,” Kallal said.

Students’ families were invited in to take part in the signing and accompanying photo shoot.

Jonah Wiggenhorn was another CM senior who signed his academic letter of intent, accepting his Cougar Pride Scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with his parents by his side. Wiggenhorn was also awarded an Olin Scholarship.

Wiggenhorn plans to pursue an advanced degree in biological studies. His parents, Tracy and Matthew Wiggenhorn, were also graduates of Civic Memorial High School.

When asked what had motivated him to excel academically through high school, Wiggenhorn said, “An honest answer would be growing up with my two older brothers. They taught me a lot before I learned it through school.”

The school will mark academic excellence through another event May 17, as close to 100 seniors from the Class of 2018 walk through each of the district’s school buildings in their graduation caps and gowns accompanied by traditional commencement music.

“All the teachers and students will come out of their classrooms to watch the Senior Walk, this parade of graduates, and the district is busing the seniors from school to school,” Griffin said. “And we already know that there will be plenty of tears of joy flowing. What another great way to celebrate our kids and their successes, while also setting an example for all the other kids in our district.”

