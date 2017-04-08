Time in a bottle

ALTON — Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge hosted a private going-away party March 26 so co-workers, friends and regulars could say farewell to longtime Alton bartender Jill Craigie.

Craigie and her husband, Will, general manager of Aeries Resort and Winery at Pere Marquette State Park, will travel west to start their own upscale wine tour business in Oregon.

Craigie began her bartending career in 1986 at Timballo’s Plaza, in a space now occupied by Don and Penny’s. Three years later, she moved to Catdaddy’s and served as a bartender for 15 years.

Craigie left Catdaddy’s in 2004 to help her friend Russ Smith embark on his dream of opening a bar.

“He’d talked about it for years, and I was excited to be a part of it,” Craigie says.

Craigie helped set up and paint Bossanova and took on a number of responsibilities once it opened its doors, including liquor ordering and management.

“Jill is an invaluable employee,” Smith says. “It’s like losing my right hand.”

“I’ve learned so much from people over the years,” Craigie adds. “I love the sociability of bartending. I love talking to people, and looking forward to seeing regulars. I’m really going to miss it.”

After working her final shift on March 24, Craigie and Will put their focus directly on their move out west.

“We went out to Oregon a couple of years ago and totally fell in love with it,” Craigie says. “Our friends suggested we take one of those structured wine tours, and we thought to ourselves, ‘wouldn’t you love doing that every day?’”

As a wine educator, sommelier and aficionado, Will is well-qualified to operate Prestige Wine Tours in the northern portion of the Willamette Valley, just southwest of Portland.

“There are several hundred wineries, breweries, distilleries, waterfalls and hiking trails out there,” Will says. “All the tours are private and built around what the guests of the day want.”

“We’d normally pick up our guests around 10 a.m. from their hotel and then take them back around 6 p.m., but multi-day tours are also available,” Craigie adds.

In a natural combination of the knowledge Will’s utilized and gained in his time at Aeries Resort and Winery and Craigie’s talent for connecting with people — which has made her one of Alton’s favorite bartenders — the Craigies’ career change is bound to be as fulfilling as every late-night martini mixed and acquaintance made over the past three decades.

