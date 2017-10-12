Time to share

Granite City resident Delmar Farless celebrated a birthday Sept. 18 only few have the great fortune of seeing. Entering into his triple digits, Farless is active and alert as ever, with an expansive memory of growing up in Granite and an appreciation for the neighbors who have made the city a home.

Born in Dover, Tenn., in 1917, Farless moved to Granite City at age 6 1/2. He fondly recalls his childhood years, attending Liberty School on 19th Street until third grade, McKinley School until sixth grade and finally graduating the eighth grade at Emerson School.

In 1936, a 19-year-old Farless married Lorene M. Vinyard. They remained together until her death in 2009. “We were together for 72 years,” Farless says. “Not many people can say that.”

Shortly before her passing, Farless bought Lorene a poodle-dachshund mix named Toby, a pet he still cares for to this day.

“He’s a good watchdog,” Farless says.

Farless and Toby spend many evenings watching “Wheel of Fortune” together.

Early on, Farless devoted his life to hard work. As a boy, Farless helped out on local farms, picking potatoes, hoeing horseradish, and picking strawberries at two cents per quart.

“We’d get up to at 3 a.m. to take them to the St. Louis market each morning,” he says.

Following his job at a local telegraph company at the age of 16, Farless began working at the Granite City steel mill and soon moving onto coremaking for Commonwealth Steel Co. After suffering from silica sand poisoning, Farless’ doctor advised him to seek a new line of work.

In the early 1940s, Farless ran Del’s Mobile Station on Route 66 in Mitchell.

“I met many interesting people during those years,” Farless says.

After helping his cousin, who happened to be a builder, Farless found his true calling and began a three-decade career as a carpenter in 1949.

Farless built his own house in 1956, alongside many other houses in his subdivision.

“I lost 40 pounds building this house because I would go to work during the day and work on the house at night,” he says.

When Farless began construction on his present-day home, it was the fourth house on his street.

Reflecting on his life spent in town, Farless admits to having a “great time.” He recalls watching 10-cent films at the Rialto, one of three local theaters, and fishing at Horseshoe Lake.

“When I was young, I don’t think you could have found a better town,” Farless says of Granite City. “It was really something. You could find a job anywhere you wanted to, and the GB Restaurant on 19th Street had the best hamburgers I ever ate.”

If you visit Farless’ neighborhood, you can find him working on a project around the house or helping neighbors. Just recently, he offered his assistance with a faucet issue and is replacing the outside waterline at his own house.

“My biggest hobby right now is helping people,” he says.

Sue Ruder, who first met Farless four decades ago, calls him “the best neighbor anyone could ever have.”

Farless maintains a solid sleep schedule, waking up at 5 a.m. every morning and going to bed at 7:30 p.m. every night. He enjoys taking in-town drives in his Ford Escape many mornings to local spots, such as Apple Tree or Linny’s, to grab breakfast and visit with old friends.

Every Friday, Farless’ next-door neighbor takes him to Petri’s Café for fish. On the Friday before his birthday, the Petri family and a few of their customers surprised Farless with a small celebration: a free meal and a cake.

Farless says this year’s birthday celebration was the best he’s ever had, with more than 50 people dropping by his house with cards, gifts and well wishes. An old friend drove up from Kentucky to buy Farless “the biggest steak in town” and he was even treated to a small party and cake during a doctor’s visit the following day.

Farless says he’s always made a point of treating people nicely and helping when able because it’s the neighborly thing to do. This simple choice has brought him a century of quiet joy, love, and wisdom to share.

