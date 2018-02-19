Tipline available to report threats to schools

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is alerting Illinois residents to the School Violence Tipline for anyone to anonymously report threats of violence or weapons violations on school grounds.

Madigan urged residents to be aware of the number, (800) 477-0024, created to provide an anonymous way to report threats of violence or weapons.

The tipline is answered by trained Illinois State Police telecommunicators who will refer the reports to local law enforcement agencies. If a caller is distressed or in need of immediate help, the call can be immediately forwarded to a mental health crisis worker. For immediate threats of violence or harm, callers are urged to contact 911.

The Attorney General’s Office distributes posters to schools to inform students and teachers about the tipline. For copies of the poster, contact Madigan’s office at (312) 814-0991. For more information, visit Madigan’s website.

