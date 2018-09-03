TNI benefit to feature mint-brewed beer

The Nature Institute

GODFREY | Two hometown establishments teamed up to provide craft beer and wildlife enthusiasts with the tastes of nature. Old Bakery Beer Co. of Alton and The Nature Institute of Godfrey created Nature Brews and the collaboration stout will feature a native prairie plant: hairy mountain mint.

The project is meant to bring native plants and local biodiversity to the table. By highlighting an ingredient from local property, TNI hopes to educate the public on that plant, how it can be used and why it is important to the environment.

Hairy mountain mint, Pycnanthemum pilosum, can be identified by the mint family’s iconic squared stem. This plant is usually found in high-quality prairies, meadows and woodland edges. Its nectar-rich flowers attract many insects including honeybees and butterflies; however, it isn’t a valued food source for other animals, such as deer. Because of this, hairy mountain mint is often planted as a natural repellent for backyard gardens.

Hairy Mountain Stout is a 6.3 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) stout featuring hairy mountain mint foraged from Heartland Prairie, which adds minty and woody aroma and flavor to the beer. The stout also features chocolate mint from EarthDance Farms, which helps to enhance the mint flavor and accentuate the chocolate notes from the dark malts also used in the beer.

The limited release will be sold only at the brewery and will be available in four-packs of cans and on draft. A portion of the proceeds from all hairy mountain stout can sales will be donated to The Nature Institute’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education. The Old Bakery Beer Company is at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

To commemorate this release, Old Bakery Beer Co. will hosting the Nature Brews Winner Dinner fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, outside at TNI. This event will feature a three-course dinner inspired by hairy mountain mint and each ticket will have a complimentary pint of Nature Brews. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and can be purchased on the website.

