Tobacco use focus of county’s observation of National Public Health Week

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department is observing National Public Health Week.

The Health Department is encouraging the community to celebrate the ongoing progress of public health through April 9. The week is an initiative of the American Public Health Association and is celebrated during the first full week of April every year.

The concept is to bring communities together to recognize how far public health has come as well as emphasize how to continually improve public health.

This year, Madison County Health Department will observe a different health topic each day:

Tuesday: Infectious/Communicable Diseases (highlighting West Nile virus)

Wednesday: Chronic Diseases (highlighting the role tobacco plays in chronic disease and the special release of the four Madison County Youth Board tobacco prevention videos)

Thursday: Behavioral Health (highlighting the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities Coalition)

Friday: Immunizations

The public will be able to find information about these topics on the Madison County Health Department’s social media pages: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Although all of the topics for National Public Health Week are of great importance to public health, Madison County Health Department is focusing on tobacco, which contributes to many chronic diseases.

According to the 2017 County Health Rankings Report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin, the adult smoking rate of current smokers is 16 percent in Madison County who smoke daily or smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime. In comparison, the rate is 15 percent in Illinois and 14 percent across the country.

