Tognarelli named to bar association’s Bench and Bar Section Council

Third Judicial Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli has been appointed as a member of the Bench and Bar Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

The Bench and Bar Section’s mission is to forge a spirit of cooperation, collegiality and exchange among state and federal judges and the practicing bar, and to enhance the court system, the administration of justice for the public, and the relationship between judges and lawyers.

The ISBA is a 28,000-member association with offices in Springfield and Chicago and provides services to Illinois lawyers and the courts and education and services to the public.

“Section councils and committees are the backbone of the ISBA,” said James F. McCluskey of Lisle, ISBA president for 2018-2019. “Leadership is vital to the success of these groups.”

Committees have the responsibility for specific programs and activities in such areas as professional ethics and delivery of legal services. Sections provide continuing education and legislative services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. Judges and non-lawyers also serve on some committees and section councils.

Tognarelli received his undergraduate degree from Saint Louis University and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He practiced law in Collinsville until being named an associate judge in 2002 and was elected as a circuit judge in 2008. He is the chief criminal judge in Madison County and oversees Veteran’s Court and Domestic Violence Accountability Court. In addition to the ISBA, he is a member of the Illinois Judges Association and the Madison County Bar Association. He resides in Troy with his wife, Gail.

