Tom Sawyer and friends will come to life in Roxana

Cabaret Showcase Productions, a youth theater organization that provides opportunities for students to explore the performing arts world, will present its winter production of “Tom Sawyer: the Musical!” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Nazarene Community Theatre in Roxana.

Based loosely on Mark Twain’s timeless novel, this new musical adaption was written and directed by the organization’s artistic director, Paul Herbert Pitts.

“I wanted to write a show that’s not straight from the book, but has a little kick to it,” he said. “In eighth grade, I read the book in English class and fell in love with the story. Even before that when I was seven, I was home sick one day and my mom and I caught the last 30 minutes or so of the Disney movie ‘Tom and Huck’ with Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I thought it was cool, and it kind of reminds me of myself as a child: always wanting to go on an adventure and being caught in the middle of a lie — you know, things average boys do.”

“Tom Sawyer: the Musical!” tells the story of a 14-year-old boy and his friends who live in the fictional town of Petersburg, Mo., along the banks of the Mississippi River. Audiences will enjoy thrilling escapes, unforgettable antics and catchy musical numbers that will make people young and old want to sing along.

This show is a part of the group’s theater conservatory class, a program that teaches students professional theater and musical techniques. The organization also offers a musical theater conservatory for students from grades 8-12.

“It’s a whole year long, kind of like going to a performing arts school,” Pitts said. “Students will learn a lot of professional training. We have had people come in from New York, the St. Louis Muny, to work with these kids and prepare them for a showcase that is presented at the end of the semester, December or May. ‘Tom Sawyer’ is a part of their season.

“As a part of their training, we not only want them to get used to musical theater, but we also want them to learn how to act,” Pitts said. “So we will select a Broadway show or musical, or I’ll write an original show. Because we have workshops and a conservatory program, we are different from the average community theater. There are different avenues these kids can explore.”

Caleb Kelahan, 15, of Edwardsville, plays Tom Sawyer. Some of his other notable roles includes Jojo in “Seussical,” Schroeder in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” and Charlie Bucket in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“This has been a fantastic process,” he said. “I learned that, especially with Paul, you have to be really quick on your feet and be quick at learning things because he goes super fast. I also learned that you have to be dependent and help one another. This show is about working together.”

Sam Jones, 14, of Alton, who plays Huck Finn, agrees.

“This is a team-building experience,” he said. “We work through a lot of things in such a short period of time, you can’t rely on yourself. You have to rely on everyone else. There is more than just one part as an actor. We have to support each other and build off it.”

Other cast members include Delaney Holliday as the narrator, Molly Stout as Aunt Polly, Quinn Perez as Becky Thatcher and Jack Ryan Petee as Injun Joe.

Audiences can expect a really good show, Pitts said.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “It has a lot of great music and dance and it tells the story of adventure. You are going to be in the show. The ultimate goal is to draw the audience in. In addition, the music for this show was inspired by some of my favorite contemporary-style composers. Audiences won’t just get the whole country hoedown. There will be a mix of gospel and rock as well. I look forward to the kids going out, performing their butts off and doing what they got to do.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and free for children age 5 and younger. For information, call (618) 656-7219 or email paulpitts@att.net.

