Top federal prosecutor to resign

Donald S. Boyce has announced his resignation from the position of United States attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, effective at midnight July 21.

Boyce was sworn in as U.S. attorney on July 8, 2016, after his appointment by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Boyce was later reappointed by the judges of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Oct. 28, 2016.

Prior to his appointment as U.S. attorney, Boyce had served as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2006, most recently as chief of the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. Boyce is also a former St. Louis police officer.

Effective July 22, Steven D. Weinhoeft will assume the role of acting U.S. attorney. He has served as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2008, including serving as first assistant U.S. attorney from 2016 to the present. Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he served as first assistant in the Sangamon County, Ill., State’s Attorney’s Office in Weinhoeft’s hometown of Springfield.

