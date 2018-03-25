Tots bebop to the top

GODFREY — The next session of Kindermusik Move & Groove evening classes will take place on Wednesday evenings in April at Lewis and Clark Community College. The program is now enrolling children ages 2-5.

Classes take place over a four-week session from 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 4-25. Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents receive at-home materials for a $12 fee collected at the session’s first class.

Kindermusik is a research-based language and early literacy program built around music. Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building on the college’s Godfrey campus at 5800 Godfrey Road.

Singh described the Level 4 Move & Groove classes starting in April.

“This is an award-winning early literacy and language enrichment program for 2- to 6-year-olds, designed for early childhood learning centers that is also used in the Kindermusik studio,” she said.

“The Move & Groove curriculum helps develop pre-literacy and language skills through a child’s most-loved rituals: music and story time,” Singh added. “I will adapt the Kindermusik curriculum for 4- to 6-year-olds to work with the students in this April session that will fall within the 2- to 5-year-old age range.”

Students learn songs and rhymes to develop phonetic awareness and early reading skills. The developmentally appropriate songs help develop vocal cords and expressive speech abilities.

Their experimentation with tapping, clacking, and ringing rhythm instruments in time with music not only improves hand-eye coordination, the instrument play also strengthens fine motor skills. Students begin forming and practicing focused listening with music that helps them improve their skills in following directions.

“This type of learning emphasizes storytelling, imaginative play, and taking turns,” Singh said.

Further benefits of the Kindermusik program has been made evident through years of independent research that has been done since the program’s beginnings in 1978.

“Research has shown that music improves a child’s memory, cognitive development, learning skills, and ability to express emotion,” Singh said. “Music makes a child a better learner, teaches self-control, improves coordination, enhances creativity, and inspires a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.

“Listening activities help ‘tune’ a child’s ear for improved areas in language and attention skills that ensure early school success. Students also build their social skills through turn-taking and cooperation within the group learning process. They can strengthen their memory and increase attention span through new songs, stories, and rhymes with sufficient repetition, and boost their vocabulary through the variety of poems, songs, and stories that we share in the sessions, too.”

Local mom Heather Dohrn’s children have benefited from Kindermusik classes.

“Twelve years ago, my sister gave my twins Kindermusik tuition for their first birthday,” Dohrn said. “It was their first socialization, since I was a stay-at-home mom, and it sparked their love of music that continues to this day.

“When I saw that Mrs. Singh was offering Kindermusik at Lewis and Clark, I was so excited to enroll my four-year-old, even though we live in Jerseyville,” she said. “I had tried many age-appropriate activities for him, but he resisted them all until Kindermusik. He was always excited to go to Kindermusik.”

Singh earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

A licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, Singh said her lifelong passion and joy has been her work experience in the music field alongside young children and their families.

Musically, she has her foundations in many years of piano and flute lessons as well as having taught herself to play electric bass guitar. She performed in groups throughout her secondary and post-secondary education and has enjoyed opportunities for performing on the flute at her church and in community orchestras throughout the country. Singh has also taught others on the flute. She is an adjunct professor at L&C and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

For enrollment, contact L&C’s music department at (618) 468-4731. More information is also available on the department’s website.

