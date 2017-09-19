Touching the sole

× Expand shoes

All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, a local organization providing shoes and socks to needy children in the Riverbend, is asking for the community’s help in aiding a crucial cause.

The nonprofit group, in existence for nearly 40 years, held a Drink for the Cause event Sept. 21 at the Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton but says the need for additional help is sorely needed. Old Bakery donated 25 percent of the night’s proceeds to All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, but local residents are also being asked to help their neighbors.

“We provide a new pair of shoes and socks for children selected by the nurses/social workers in nine area school districts,” the organization’s Bethany Chapel said. “This takes place in December at the Famous Footwear at the Alton Square Mall. A schedule will be put together in November. The kids are bused in and we have volunteers available to help them pick out their new pair of shoes. We usually schedule two schools a day and see, on average, 20 to 30 kids per school.”

Last year, All God’s Children provided footwear for 576 children and spent approximately $18,606, averaging $32.30 per child. That was a drop from 2015, when 817 children were helped.

Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering can call (618) 917-2220 or email b.chapel@agcshs.org.

