Tower to close for holidays

HARTFORD — The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., will be closed during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This year, the Christmas and New Year holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday, which are also the days the tower is open during the winter months. Because of the holidays, the tower will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The tower will reopen for its regular winter hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Winter events at the tower begin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, when Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art representatives will use chainsaws to turn wood into representations of eagles, turtles, owls and other local wildlife. Their art is also available for sale.

The tower is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Guided daily tours are available. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and older, active military and military veterans; $4 for children 12 and younger and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

ConfluenceTower.com

