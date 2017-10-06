Township appoints members to park commission

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced the appointment of the township’s Park Development Commission to guide the development of Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

“Over the past four years, we have worked extremely hard to update the existing infrastructure at Township Park,” Miles told township trustees at their Sept. 26 meeting. “We have resurfaced the tennis courts, renovated the two existing restrooms to be energy-efficient and to be ADA-accessible, and installed the All Seasons Restroom to provide year-round access to restroom facilities in the park. We increased our use of renewable energy sources with the addition of our solar panel, PEV charger, and solar-powered water heater. Finally, the restoration of the U.S. Navy A7 Corsair on display in the park is nearly complete.”

The park commission will create a thoughtful plan and approach to the park’s future development. Commission members will bring multiple points of view, expertise, and community planning experience. Members include Gina Grebing, representing Edwardsville Rotary Club; Junior Service Club President Kelly Viehl; County Board member Jamie Goggin, serving as a resident of Edwardsville; former County Board member Brenda Roosevelt, serving as a resident of Glen Carbon, and finally Greg Brummit, chair and president of the Nature Preserve Foundation and the Edwardsville Watershed. Edwardsville Township Trustee Kevin Hall will serve as the commission’s liaison to the board.

The commission will focus on the following — development of a park master plan, review of current regulations and fees, addressing outstanding facility maintenance, evaluating current park-related staffing, coordination with Madison County Transit, and soliciting citizen input.

“I am extremely pleased with the caliber of members who have volunteered their time and talents to improve our community through this commission,” Miles said. “They represent a wide cross-section of our community that includes recreational and community involvement experts and neighbors to our park.”

For information about the township, call (618) 656-0292 or visit the website.

edwardsvilletownship.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter