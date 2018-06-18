Township association awards scholarship to Roxana graduate

× Expand Phoebe Booher and Wood River Township Assessor Sandy Shaw

Township Officials of Illinois recently awarded the Barbara Behm Scholarship to Phoebe Booher of Wood River Township.

Booher was one of seven graduating high school seniors in Illinois chosen to receive a scholarship from the township organization this year, selected by a committee out of 78 applicants. The statewide association provides education and legislative representation for more than 11,000 township officials.

The committee’s selection was based on many factors, including scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay written about The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society and in the Future.

Booher is a 2018 graduate of Roxana Senior High School and plans to attend Millikin University in Decatur, majoring in arts technology. She actively volunteers for numerous organizations and participates in an elite softball program.

