Township contest helps students learn about local government

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the winners of the Township in Action Contest.

The township implemented the contest to raise awareness about local government, specifically the services township government provides, for Local Government Week March 6-10.

The contest gave students the opportunity to enter coloring sheets, posters and essays for the chance to win cash prizes. The selected winners were presented with their prize and a certificate of achievement at the March 28 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees.

The coloring contest, open to kindergarten to second-grade students, gave students the ability to use their imagination to give a plane, specifically the Navy A7 Corsair on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park, a fresh coat of paint. The winners, selected from a raffle drawing of all participants, are as follows:

• Charli Schneider of Edwardsville (Ms. Brinkman’s first-grade class at Goshen Elementary)

• Rosalind Hovan of Glen Carbon (Ms. Brinkman’s first-grade class at Goshen Elementary)

• Michael Schumer of Glen Carbon (Mrs. Graumenz’s kindergarten class at Glen Carbon Elementary)

• Ben Keith of Edwardsville (Mrs. Pickering’s kindergarten class at Leclaire Elementary)

• Cecilia Verbais of Edwardsville (Mrs. Yancik’s first-grade class at N.O. Nelson Elementary)

The poster contest asked third- to fifth-grade students to highlight one of the themes of township government (fun, helpful, green, safe and active) and connect that theme to a service provided by Edwardsville Township. The winning poster will be displayed in the community and the winner received $50. The winners of the poster contest are Mercedes and Maximus Mueller of Edwardsville, fifth-grade students in a homeschooling program.

The essay contest, open to sixth- to eighth-graders, gave students the option of writing a research-based paper or a short fictional story regarding the Navy A7 Corsair on display at Township Park. Judging was based on content, proper paragraph and sentence structure, spelling and neatness. The three essays will be posted on the township’s website and the first-place winner will receive $75. The first-place winner is Ann Schmidt of Edwardsville, who is in Mrs. Herndon’s seventh-grade class at Lincoln Middle School.

“I want to thank all of the participants for taking the time to participate in our contests,” Miles said. “Our hope in offering these fun contests was to spike an interest in our community to learn more about township government and all of the services we provide. From the outpouring of submissions, I think we were successful.”

Local Government Week falls annually the first week of March to highlight the services provided by local government offices.

For information, call the township at (618) 656-0292.

edwardsvilletownship.com

