Township gets grant for restroom project

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the township has received an approximately $13,796 grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District to fund renovations to Restroom 2 at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

This is the third grant the district has awarded the township. In 2015, the township was awarded $15,000 to renovate Restroom 1 at the park. In addition to the grants for the renovations to the two restrooms, in 2014 the township was able to install an all-season restroom facility with district funds.

“We were able to complete renovations to Restroom 1 in 2015 at the park,” Miles said. “Now with the addition of the 2016 MEPRD grant, we are able to renovate Restroom 2 and we are being pushed closer to reaching the goal of updating the park to be a safe and efficient place for our community to enjoy.”

Restroom 2 renovations include removing existing plumbing fixtures, modifying the layout to accommodate ADA requirements, installing new high-efficiency low-flow plumbing fixtures and high-efficiency hand dryers, as well as painting the interior of the restrooms. The completion of the renovations will further the township’s progress on the ADA Transition Plan the Township Board adopted in May 2015. Along with the district’s grant, the township has received a grant from Madison County for the project — $15,000 from the Park Enhancement Program.

In October 2016, the township accepted a $47,987 bid from WWCS of Cottage Hills to renovate Restroom 2.The township will use the Metro district grant of $13,796 and the Madison County funds of $15,000 to assist in paying for the renovations. Together, the grant funds make up 60 percent of the total project costs. The remaining approximate $19,190 balance will come from the township’s Capital Development Fund.

“The renovations to Restroom 2 are already 90 percent completed and we are anticipating a spring re-opening of the restroom,” Miles said. “With the increase of pavilion reservations and school trips to the park in the past few years, we are proud that we are able to make the park more accessible for all members of our community. Come out to the Township Park this spring to experience all our beautiful park has to offer.”

For information, call (618) 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township cuts tax levy 4 percent

GLEN CARBON — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township Board of Trustees has approved a tax levy representing a 4 percent reduction at its Dec. 20 meeting at the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Station 1.

“We have been able to reduce the township’s burden on our taxpayers by taking advantage of several things, such as successfully applying for and receiving numerous grants from Madison County, MEPRD (Metro East Park and Recreation District) and the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation,” Miles said. “In addition, we are able to reduce the amount levied for our Social Security and IMRF funds. Our IMRF contribution rate has again been reduced, due to the elected officials including myself, the town clerk and the highway commissioner not receiving this pension benefit.”

While the township’s levy for the General Town Fund and the General Assistance Fund increased slightly, the aggregate levy was a $25,000 reduction compared to the 2015 tax levy.

“Increases in our General Assistance Fund come from the significant increase in homeless and transient cases we are assisting with,” Miles said. “These residents come to the township for help with emergency shelter and food.”

In other business, the board passed an ordinance to establish the maximum reimbursement of travel, meal and lodging expenses of township officers and employees.

“The Local Government Travel Expense Control Act requires non-home rule units of government to pass an ordinance to regulate these expenses,” Miles said. “While our travel policy did include restrictions on reimbursement, this ordinance establishes the rates determined by the federal travel regulation and maintained by the United States General Services Administration as the maximum an official or employee may be reimbursed for. The act also requires the board to approve any expense of any elected official.”

