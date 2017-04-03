Township installs defibrillator units at park, office

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced an automated external defibrillator has been installed at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

“When a victim is suffering from a cardiac incident, every minute counts, and that’s why it’s so important that these lifesaving devices are literally within reach,” Miles said. “The location of the AED at the park will be a first unit installed at a park in the Edwardsville area, and all park and township employees are trained to use them.”

The defibrillators, which cost $1,354 each, were installed at Township Park and at the Township Office, 300 W. Park St. in Edwardsville. Signs will be installed at both the park and office to let residents know the AED is available.

“Hopefully, we’ll never need to use them, but it’s reassuring to know that we now have access to these devices,” Miles said. “You never know when something is going to happen.”

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrest cases a year in the United States, and only 10 percent of those victims survive. In instances where a victim is immediately administered CPR and defibrillation, their chances of survival are doubled.

Miles noted the particular need at the park for the device, as the park is enjoyed by lots of children playing.

“I’ve heard of kids getting hit in the chest by a line drive or tackled in football, that blunt force trauma can disrupt the heart’s rhythm and can cause them to go into cardiac arrest,” Miles said. “The only way to treat that is to immediately apply a defibrillator, which could be instantly lifesaving for that child.”

An automated external defibrillator is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can stop an irregular heart rhythm and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function. If it’s not treated within minutes, it quickly leads to death. According to the American Heart Association, most sudden cardiac arrests result from ventricular fibrillation. This is a rapid and unsynchronized heart rhythm starting in the heart’s lower pumping chambers (the ventricles). The heart must be “defibrillated” quickly because a victim’s chance of surviving drops by 7 to 10 percent for every minute a normal heartbeat isn’t restored.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter