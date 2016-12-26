Township residents can recycle Christmas trees

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the township will again collect live Christmas trees for recycling at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

“Christmas tree recycling is another one of the many valuable community services the township offers to township residents,” Miles said.

Township residents should remove lights and decorations before bringing trees to Township Park. Only live Christmas trees are accepted — no wreaths.

“The township then runs all the trees through a wood chipper, creating landscape mulch that is then used throughout the park,” Miles. “Our Christmas tree recycling program is a way for residents to safely dispose of their Christmas trees and gives the township a source of much-needed mulch.”

Christmas trees will be accepted until Jan. 31. Residents may place their trees near the trash receptacle in the lower parking lot.

Edwardsville Township includes the city of Edwardsville, village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside the two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s Office, 300 West Park in Edwardsville, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For information, call (618) 656-0292.

edwardsvilletownship.com

