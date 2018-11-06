Trailblazer Snack Pantry feeding hungry students

× Expand photo by L&C Media Specialist Louise Jett Counselor Renee Bauer and Architectural Technology/Drafting and Design Program Coordinator Joel Hall deliver a large donation to the Trailblazer Snack Pantry from the Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Association.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s new Trailblazer Snack Pantry is now open to serve students with immediate hunger needs on the college’s Godfrey campus. Since the beginning of the fall semester, more than 100 students have been served.

“The mission of the Trailblazer Snack Pantry is to meet the immediate hunger needs of students to eliminate that distraction from their day,” Student Development and Counseling Division Assistant Barbara Cadle said. “Before the Snack Pantry, I would have students come in because they needed to eat something. They may have left their money at home or be waiting for a check to come in. So, I would send them down with my lunch card or someone from the office would give them money that they had.”

Now, hungry L&C students are allowed two free snacks per day. Snacks can be obtained in the Student Development and Counseling office, Caldwell 2320; the Communications Lab, Trimpe 241; Templin Nursing Building, L154; and in Reid Memorial Library, after hours.

The Caldwell and Trimpe locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the library location is open from 4:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Nursing location is open from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations can be brought by the original Trailblazer Snack Pantry in Caldwell 2320 during regular business hours.

“Donations started pouring in as soon as the word was out to faculty, staff and student groups and clubs,” said Alice Bunjan, coordinator, Perkins Transfer, Transition and Recruitment. “Along with spreading awareness of student hunger insecurities, the L&C Godfrey campus has embraced this project and hopefully students will overcome this barrier and continue to strive, less hindered, to meet their educational and life goals.”

A food drive for the Trailblazer Snack Pantry, sponsored by Assistant Sociology Professor Jen Cline’s Social Problems class, will take place in conjunction with the “A Place at the Table” & “Put A Fork in Hunger” Documentary Screening and Food Drive from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium. Food for the pantry will continue to be collected from Nov. 14-30 and can be dropped off in Cline’s office, Caldwell 5306.

Donations will also be collected at Trailblazer home basketball games.

“All Trailblazers home games are free and open to the public,” Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill said. “You can catch our athletes in action and contribute to a good cause at the same time.”

Visit the website for game times and details.

The following items are needed:

Single-serving, non-perishable, non-refrigerated food and drinks

Healthy choices preferred — low-sugar, high-protein

Snack bars — including but not limited to granola, fruit and nut, protein, cereal

Various types of crackers — peanut butter and cheese-filled, other varieties of cracker packets or snack-sized crackers

Single-serving beverages — juice boxes or pouches, preferably low-sugar, shelf stable milk

Nuts and trail mix

Dried fruit or fruit snacks

Fruit cups

For information, contact Alice Bunjan at abunjan@lc.edu or (618) 468-2730.

