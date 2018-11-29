Trails to close, but events continue at The Nature Institute

The Nature Institute

The Nature Institute trails will close for the season Saturday. But there are still opportunities to learn on the local preserve. The organization will host several events for the public to visit and learn.

Family STEAM Day will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Catered to families, TNI naturalists will guide guests through the trails to search for signs of animals getting ready for winter. Guests will conduct an experiment to learn what kind of home would keep you warm and search for the birds that call Illinois home during the winter.

This event is a part of a new family education series to make STEAM-related activities available for families to learn together.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather because the event will take place outdoors. Tickets are $10 per family (one parent or guardian plus up to three others) for current members and $20 per family for non-members. Registration is required. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available after the hike.

Also that day, TNI will host a history hike of the Olin Nature Preserve at 1 p.m. John M. Olin was a businessman and philanthropist who was born and raised in Alton. As the years continued, he found himself remaining in the region and owned what is now a portion of The Nature Institute.

Learn about his legacy and how he sought to recreate the natural landscape along the bluffs. Guests will hike from Olin’s former skeet range, down into the creek bottom and around the border of his former property, roughly a three-mile hike.

This hike is moderate to difficult. Be sure to bring hiking shoes, water and dress for the weather. This hike is free for current TNI members and $5 for all others.

Olin, president and CEO of Olin Industries, became owner in the 1950s of Talahi Lodge and 293 acres of what would become TNI. He had stone skeet houses and a shooting course constructed to entertain friends, staff, and famous guests. The lists of those who accepted the challenge of breaking clay targets is endless, but to name a few: Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Richard Nixon; Olin’s favorite cowboys: John Wayne, Gene Autry, Roy Rodgers, and Gabby Hayes; baseball superstars Ted Williams, Stan “The Man” Musial, and others.

To register and for more information, visit the website.

