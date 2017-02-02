Training opportunities available for Madison County residents

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Employment and Training Department wants the public to know funding is available for educational opportunities.

The funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, can be used to pay for tuition, books and fees and assist with job search and employment opportunities.

“This program is designed to strengthen and improve our public workforce and help get youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Many of the training programs are offered through area community colleges and include courses for registered nursing, welding, machining, computer network security, process operations, truck driving and more.

Residents must meet specific requirements to qualify for the funding. For information, contact Employment And Training at (618) 296-4301.

