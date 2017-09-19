Transit agency plans service changes

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit hosted a series of public meetings this week. The proposed changes are in response to a trend of low ridership on early morning and evening trips.

Comments at the meetings will be summarized and presented to the MCT Board of Trustees for consideration. According to information in a press release, the changes would take effect in January if approved.

Affected routes include:

No. 1X Riverbend Express

Adjust running time between Eastgate and River’s Edge by three minutes to eliminate buses dwelling on in-bound Express trips at River’s Edge.

No. 2 Granite City Shuttle

Reduce frequency in the weekday peaks to 60 minutes from 30 minutes; 30-minute service would only operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville

Eliminate three low-performing fringe trips. (weekday: 6:48 a.m. northbound); (Saturday: 6:48 a.m. southbound, 6:48 a.m. northbound)

No. 9 Washington Shuttle

Reduce frequency in weekday peaks to 60 minutes from 30 minutes; 30-minute service would only operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No. 11 Brown Shuttle

Eliminate three low-performing fringe trips: (weekday: 7:16 p.m. westbound); (Saturday: 6:16 p.m. eastbound and 6:48 p.m. westbound)

No. 12 Bethalto Shuttle

Eliminate five low-performing fringe trips: (weekday: 5:49 p.m. northbound, 6:18 p.m. southbound); (Saturday: 4:48 p.m., 5:18 p.m., 5:48 p.m.)

No. 14 Highland Shuttle

Adjust running time to eliminate the bus pulling over mid-route.

No. 15 East Collinsville Shuttle

Eliminate two low-performing fringe trips: (weekday: 5:58 a.m.); (Saturday: 6:58 a.m.)

No. 16 Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Shuttle

Eliminate 10 low-performing fringe trips: (weekday: 7:14 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:11 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:11 p.m., 9:45 p.m.); (Saturday: 6:45 a.m., 7:12 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 6:12 p.m.)

No. 17 Edwardsville-SIUE Shuttle

Eliminate one low-performing fringe trip: (Saturday: 11:20 p.m.)

No. 18 Collinsville Regional

Eliminate two low-performing fringe trips: (Saturday: 11:52 p.m., 12:19 a.m.)

No. 19 Edwardsville-Collinsville

Eliminate three low-performing fringe trips: (Saturday: 10:42 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 11:42 p.m.)

No. 21 West Collinsville Shuttle

Eliminate one low-performing fringe trip: (weekday: 9:28 p.m.)

For more information, call MCT at (618) 797-4636 or email info@mct.org. Details are also available through their website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter