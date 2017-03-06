Transit agency seeks comment on proposed service changes

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus.

GRANITE CITY — In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit will host a series of open house-style public meetings this month.

At the meetings, staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments. The proposed changes affect two areas: Alton and Highland. Highlights of the proposed changes in Alton include: adjusting routes to serve the new high-speed rail station and improve connectivity to Lewis and Clark Community College. For Highland, MCT will be seeking comment on the reduction of service on an unproductive segment between Highland and Troy as well as a plan to reroute shuttle service in Highland. If approved, the changes would take effect in August. Times, dates and locations of the public meetings are listed below:

Highland City Hall: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14

Tri-Township Park Community Center: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

MCT Alton Station: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16

MCT Wood River: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16

For individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to view the proposal, a summary of the proposed changes along with maps and schedules is available at the agency’s website. Comments can be emailed to info@mct.org or sent to Madison County Transit, c/o August Service Change, 1 Transit Way, P.O. Box 7500, Granite City, IL 62040. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, to be considered.

