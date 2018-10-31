Transit agency to host informational sessions

Madison County Transit will hold Information & ID sessions in seven Madison County communities in November.

MCT staff members will be available to answer questions, provide information, and take photos for those who qualify for an MCT Free Ride or Half Fare ID.

MCT will be at the following locations:

Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 2: Soup ‘n Share at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Jefferson St. in Madison

2-3 p.m. Nov. 6: Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center, 1 Golf Road in Alton

1-4 p.m. Nov. 7: MCT Edwardsville Station, Main Street in downtown Edwardsville

10-11 a.m. Nov. 13: Collinsville Township Senior Center, 420 E. Main St. in Collinsville

2-3 p.m. Nov. 14: Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.

10-11 a.m. Nov. 15: Granite City Township Senior Center

10-11 a.m. Nov. 16: Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St. in Troy

Those who have their photo taken for an MCT Free Ride or Half Fare ID will receive the ID in the mail. Free Ride & Half Fare ID sessions are 1-4 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Edwardsville station. To learn more about MCT services or how to become eligible for an MCT bus ID, visit the website, email info@mct.org, or call (618) 797-4636.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter