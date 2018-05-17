Trash to treasure — recycling with style in Madison County

× Expand Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, County Board member Ann Gorman and Resource Education Program Coordinator Eve Drueke present Annie Bozarth of Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville with a certificate of recognition for the “trashformation” competition.

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County students were recognized Wednesday night for creating art and other usable items out of trash.

Students were honored for their imagination in recycling garbage in the “trashformation” competition, and the Clean Air Bookmarks and PhotoVoice contests were acknowledged, as part of the county’s Resource Education Program.

Eve Drueke, the program’s coordinator, said REP wrapped up another successful year with schools across the county. She said more than 40 private and public schools participated in the programs and more are scheduled to take part next year.

“This year, we released a signature set of curriculum materials for use by county schools,” Drueke said.

She said new learning materials were made available to teachers to include hands-on water quality labs, educational games, and downloadable books. She credits the new curriculum for increased enrollment.

“Our teachers and school districts responded strongly to the concept of having educational materials they can integrate into existing lessons,” she said. “Now that we’ve released original books and learning kits, the word is out and new schools are participating for the first time.”

Thousands of students took part in the contests and competitions.

Drueke said more than 700 students participated in the trashformations competition, which challenges kindergarten to fifth-graders to create new and useful items out of materials that would otherwise be discarded.

“This year students were asked to create something that benefits life in Madison County,” she said.

Winners included projects ranging from biodegradable seed starter kits, to portable cat shelters, to rubber roof tiles made from recycled tires.

“Besides being fun, I think the competition demonstrates that, no matter your age, you have something to contribute to your community,” Drueke said.

Drueke, along with County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Board member Ann Gorman of Edwardsville, presented Annie Bozarth of Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville with an certificate of recognition for her trashformation project. Bozarth was the only student out of the 21 who won an award from eight schools who took part in the “trashformation” competition who attended the County Board meeting for recognition.

Other schools and students were:

Evangelical School in Godfrey

Lilliam Calame

Addison Edwards

Cloe Graumenz

Taylor Prough

Katelyn Shaw

Juliana Barnerd

North Elementary School in Godfrey

Joey Rabozzi

St. Jacob Elementary in Troy

Mason Priest

Parkside Primary in Bethalto

Mason Phillips

St. Peter’s Lutheran in Dorsey

Owen Halusan

Clara Meffert

Grant McCalla

Reeser Ruyle

Claire McCalla

Molly McCalla

Corine Rondi

Alaine Rondi

Emily Kuethe

Midway Elementary, Moro

Ross Tumbarello

Glen Carbon Elementary

Sophia Helms, Glen Carbon Elementary

The REP completed its 28th year and April marked the 15th year for the competition.

“The aim of our competitions and contests is to promote thought about the wonderful things the county has to offer, Drueke said.

