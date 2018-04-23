Trash to treasure

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

Back in March at North Elementary, students on the school’s Green Team hosted their annual Trashformations Fair. Spread throughout the gymnasium were projects put together by students from the school’s 72-member team.

This is the fourth year for the team, made up of second- through fifth-graders. Its activities are supported in large part through Madison County Planning and Development’s resource education program.

Assistant Principal Ann McLaughlin, who works with the team, said the students meet five times per year after school and work on various projects.

“Their first assignment this year was to come up with an advertisement about the team and being green,” she said. “Another assignment was to paint rocks in a way that followed and promoted the idea of being green.”

The Trashformations, projects where the students recycle and repurpose items that would otherwise end up in the landfill, began taking shape in January after winter break. Six teachers help, along with McLaughlin.

“We receive grant funding from Madison County, up to $2,000 annually, to work with our students on green ideas and initiatives,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve done the Trashformations Fair, garden boxes, flower boxes. We’ve had curtains installed in some of our classrooms to help with energy conservation. We also have a buddy bench on our playground that is made entirely out of recycled materials.

“It’s a win-win,” she said. “The kids learn about the Earth and our environment, and it all ties into our science curriculum and lessons. And in working on the Trashformations projects together, the older kids loved it. They loved working with the younger kids. And the younger kids loved it, too.”

The Green Team is now involved in painting trash cans that will be installed by the city of Alton’s Beautification Committee at James H. Killion Park on April 28 as a part of the Citywide Cleanup Day.

Eve Drueke, Madison County Planning and Development’s resource education coordinator, said this is the 15th year for the Trashformations Fair, and the 28th year for the county’s programming overall.

“Any school — public, private, or home — can participate,” she said. “Students are from grades kindergarten through fifth grades. The idea is to create a functional item that is at least 50 percent recyclable.

“What was new to this year’s contest was that the projects had to solve a problem, improve the quality of life or be a prototype that could become a new business or job. There was a written component as well for the students to complete,” Drueke added.

The county’s programming also involves an initiative for older students, in its sixth year, known as Photo Voice. The idea is for students to capture photos of scenes that “talk” to them about the environment, including how it can be improved by preservation and recycling.

Information about county’s green initiatives: ehdrueke@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4606

