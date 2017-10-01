Trashing cancer

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Sanders Waste Systems customers can rent 15-, 20- or 30-yard dumpsters and 20 percent of the payment the company collects goes to Working Towards A Cure, a volunteer organization supporting breast cancer patients in Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties.

ALTON — Sanders Waste Systems is doing its part to fight breast cancer.

The company provides waste disposal for residential and commercial customers. The business has grown from a local startup 81 years ago to a company serving 11 counties in Southern Illinois as well as portions of the metro St. Louis area. It employs more than 70 people.

Toni Brown works in the office of Sanders Waste Systems in Alton and notes the history of the family-owned enterprise.

“Bob Sanders and his brother Glen run the business,” she says. “Bob’s dad started it in 1936. Bob took it over in 1987.”

The company plays a significant role in supporting research toward a cure for cancer through its donations to Working Towards A Cure, a 100 percent volunteer organization supporting breast cancer patients in Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties.

The organization pays for costs insurance doesn’t cover.

“We will continue to help those persons that come to us for assistance, until there is no longer a need because cancer has been cured,” its website states.

Bob Sanders explains customers can rent 15-, 20- or 30-yard dumpsters and 20 percent of the payment the company collects goes directly to Working Towards A Cure.

“There is no additional charge,” he says. “They are the same price as regular dumpsters. Customers just need to request a pink dumpster when they call to have them delivered.”

The company also contributes to Working Towards A Cure by providing 65-gallon pink toters (trash cans) for a $5 additional monthly charge. Customers can use these cans for normal weekly trash pickup. The company explains that even though there is a $5 additional charge, 20 percent of the entire monthly trash collection bill Sanders receives is sent to the charity.

The company will present a check Oct. 7 at the annual Walk For The Cure at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

“We contribute funds year-round but will be presenting a special check that day,” Toni Brown says.

Brown explains the company’s dedication to fighting cancer.

“You have to have a charity that means something to you,” she says. “The funds donated to Working Towards A Cure stay completely in the local area. They are used for cancer patients solely in the Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties in Illinois.”

Pink dumpsters and toters can be ordered by contacting Sanders Waste Systems at (618) 465-8461. More information about their services and their efforts toward supporting a cure for cancer can be found on their website and Facebook.

sanderswaste.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter