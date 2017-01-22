Travelers urged to find alternate routes during I-55/70 work

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a daytime lane restriction will be encountered on Interstate 55/70.

The eastbound right two lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, between Black Lane and the exit ramp to Illinois 255. Access to I-255 will remain available. It is expected that the impact to traffic will be high so travelers are urged to use alternate routes during this period. These lane restrictions are needed to allow for the department’s maintenance crews to perform pavement patching operations. If the weather prevents the crews from making the repairs on Monday, they will try again Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8