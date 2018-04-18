Traveling to knowledge in a dinosaur time machine

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

GLEN CARBON | The date may have been April 10, but for about 150 second-grade students at Glen Carbon Elementary School, it was millions of years ago as they were taken back in time by a presentation on dinosaurs. The presentation in the school gymnasium was arranged by second-grade teacher Nolie Mayberry.

“Dinosaurs are part of the students’ science curriculum,” she said.

She went on to describe how the presentation was a rare opportunity for the children to learn about dinosaurs through interactive media.

The presentation was conducted by Kathy Weber, Shirley Ward, and Lori Burns. The women are retired Edwardsville School District teachers and members of Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority for teachers whose focus is altruistic, professional, and social. They have been giving their presentation on dinosaurs for the past 11 years.

They explain much of the presentation materials come from what they used when teaching but they continually update it.

“The research going on in the field is constant,” Ward said.

The women have given the presentation at three other district elementary schools over the years as well at children’s hospitals in St. Louis and at the St. Louis City Museum. They estimate they have presented to approximately 55,000 children.

The session started off with the groups of children seated in the same formation the continents were in millions of years ago. Ward was introduced as Dr. Pangea. As she explained how the continents moved from one combined mass known as Pangea to their current arrangement over millions of years, the groups of students also moved. They could literally see how spaces and pathways developed between them in the same way oceans developed to separate the continents over time.

The interactive program provided props and simulations that kept the children’s attention throughout. The students walked through inflatable dinosaurs as they entered the room. Model worlds with plastic dinosaurs were set up along one side of the gym.

Replicas of fossils were available for the children to see and touch. A PowerPoint presentation illustrated the movement of the continents and showed the dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals that populated the earth over the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Burns produced a “dinosaur measuring kit” with a knotted string the students used to line up and see just how long the 90-foot diplodocus dinosaur actually was. Balloons on strings were used to let students see firsthand how tall dinosaurs actually were in relation to the gym ceiling.

Mayberry said not only boys are interested in dinosaurs: girls are equally interested in the science surrounding them. Burns explained to the students that just this year, the fossilized remains of a new dinosaur species were found in Australia. The dinosaur was named after its discoverer, so there was the chance the students could someday have a dinosaur named after themselves.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter