Treasurer candidate expands small business initiatives

Miller

Chris Miller, candidate for Madison County treasurer, has pulled together a bipartisan coalition of private and public partners for a free five-week series of small business training and networking events that begins Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Madison Recreation Center and runs past the midterm election with a culminating event Nov. 11. Participating entrepreneurs will be eligible to compete for at least $1,000 in grant capital.

Miller was inspired to maintain the excitement and momentum of the Small Business Revolution and #MyAlton campaigns that ignited his adopted hometown of Alton. The successful small business owner and professor of entrepreneurship recognized a deeper and broader set of needs.

“Although the Alton small business ‘revolution will be televised’ starting Oct. 4, the truth is that of the 251 entrepreneurs that applied, only 6 Alton-based business owners received any direct support,” Miller said. “The same conditions, needs, and opportunities that have been spotlighted in Alton this year are shared by communities throughout Madison County, and it is critical that entrepreneurs everywhere get access to the same basic training and support, regardless of their ZIP code.”

This collaborative effort represents Miller’s signature countywide policy initiative, Madison County RISING, or the Madison County Regional Investment in Startups and Innovation for New Growth. Following the unprecedented success of his Alton RISING program, which has trained more than 100 small business owners in free training and network events since March, MadCo RISING expands Miller’s program of free training and networking for small businesses and startups throughout the county. Bridging existing resources and services in innovative ways, MadCO RISING is a collaborative effort of private and public institutions with a mission of generating economic growth and jobs through entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses. Following a model Miller first designed as co-founder of the Washington University Startup Training Lab in 2016, the training sessions are a partnership between the city of Madison and the nation’s largest small business microlender, justinePETERSEN Inc.

A Roxana native and current Alton resident with ties throughout Madison County, Miller has made it his life’s purpose to support, teach, and train entrepreneurs and startups. Research by the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City and other research institutions highlights that startups — companies less than five years old — have created an average of 1.5 million jobs per year over the past three decades, whereas older and larger firms shed more jobs than they created. This research is beginning to shape how local governments create the right conditions for economic development.

“Recognizing that startups — companies less than five years of age — account for nearly all net new job creation since World War II, Madison County RISING is designed to create a community of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and innovative nonprofits who come together on a regular basis for training and support,” said Robert Boyle, founder and CEO of justinePETERSEN, the nation’s largest microlender. “This is much bigger than politics and we’re excited to partner with Chris Miller on his Madison County RISING Initiative.”

