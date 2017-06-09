Treasurer says pension plans underfunded

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials on Wednesday discussed how the county owes more than $4 million in unfunded pension liabilities.

County Treasurer Chris Slusser explained to the County Board’s Executive Committee that both the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Personnel (SLEP) and Elected County Officials (ECO) pension plans were underfunded the past decade.

“We’ve wasted $3.8 million dollars in the past 10 years when we could have paid off the balances in each plan and saved the taxpayers money,” Slusser said. “It’s ridiculous that we keep paying 7.5 percent interest on balances that should be paid off. We can’t even get that rate of return on our own investments.”

Slusser said the SLEP plan is used to fund retirement benefits for sheriff’s department employees — such as deputies and jailers. The ECO plan was an alternative retirement benefit plan for elected county officials that closed in August 2011.

Slusser said Craig Edwards, the county’s payroll manager, informed him and County Administrator Doug Hulme about the unfunded balance shortly after he was appointed the authorized agent for the county’s Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

The annual employer contributions by the county to the retirement plans, which is set by IMRF, are less than the amount of interest being charged, Slusser said.

“As of Dec, 31, 2016, there was a negative balance of more than $3.625 million in the SLEP plan and $601,000 in the ECO plan, with an additional $964,904 in unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities,” he said.

The SLEP plan was created in response to legislation passed in 2005. The legislation enhanced SLEP plan benefits, but created unfunded liabilities for SLEP employers.

Separate SLEP Enhancement Reserve accounts were created for every SLEP employer that had unfunded liabilities resulting from this new law. The law also required IMRF to amortize these unfunded liabilities over a 30-year period.

“Every year, IMRF charges us 7.5 percent interest on the opening balance,” Slusser said. “IMRF sets our annual employer contributions, but we’ve been paying less than the amount of interest being charged, resulting in a higher balance.”

In 2007, the county started with a $3 million balance in the SLEP plan and paid just over $80,000 toward the balance.

“We paid 1 percent interest toward the balance that year and currently we are paying 2.56 percent interest on it,” Slusser said.

Slusser said the ECO plan is similar in that it’s been underfunded as well. He said in 2012 the county transferred $4 million toward the balance when it could have paid it off for $4.6 million.

Slusser recommended to board members to pay the current balances the SLEP plan and ECO plans.

Board members were in agreement that this meant the county wasn’t “debt free,” but needed to remedy the problem so it wouldn’t waste any more money.

Board member Lisa Ciampoli said when the County Board voted to transfer the money to IMRF in 2012, she asked if all the pensions were fully funded.

“I was told they were,” Ciampoli said. “I guess that wasn’t true.”

County Board member Tom McRae said he doesn’t understand why the balances weren’t paid off.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” McRae said.

He said he believes the ECO plan was the biggest scam perpetrated in the state of Illinois.

Around 750 people in 62 Illinois counties joined the ECO plan after its creation in 1997. Instead of working 40 years for a pension of 75 percent of their pay, elected officials could work only 20 — for 80 percent.

The 80 percent calculation would be based on the last paycheck, not an average of the last four years, like most government workers. So late-career pay hikes spiked pension checks even higher. Elected officials didn't have to stay in office 20 years, either — just work in government for that time.

“We have people who retired and started collecting their ECO pension, then went to work in another government job or elected position and will receive a second pension,” McRae said. “It’s unconscionable for people to have participated in it.”

County Board members requested a list of those who are eligible to collect ECO pensions, which Slusser said was around six individuals, plus those who are currently receiving one.

Slusser said for just a small number of pensioners, the county has been forced to contribute $6.53 million during the past 10 years to keep the ECO plan afloat.

The Finance Committee will discuss the proposal to pay off the pension fund balances at its meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14..