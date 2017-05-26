Treasurer to send out Madison County tax bills next week

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser said property owners should receive tax bills during the first week of June.

“Although the Treasurer’s Office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s Office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate, and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and payment options.

Slusser said his office is set to mail tax bills on the more than 135,000 parcels next week.

“The first due date is July 6,” Slusser said. “By law, the tax bill must be mailed no later than 30 days prior to the first installment to be paid.” Subsequent due dates fall on the sixth days of September, October and December.

Property taxes spiked in some districts, while in other areas they remained the same.

Slusser said the primary engine that drives property tax bills is the amount of money spent by schools and local government. For example, homeowners should notice the biggest chunk of money that’s collected going to school districts.

“The levies for the 21 school districts, which includes community college districts, is $247.9 million out of the $402.5 million in total that will be collected,” Slusser said.

He said the overall equalized assessed valuation in Madison County increased this year 3.21 percent — $5.05 billion in tax year 2015 to $5.21 billion in tax year 2016.

A tax bill is calculated by multiplying the equalized assessed valuation (minus any exemptions) by the tax rates.

Slusser said he would like to remind taxpayers they can “pay online, rather than in line.” Taxpayers will still have the option of making an immediate payment using an electronic check or credit card at madcotreasurer.org, or they can set up the four installments payments using either method.

“Anyone who scheduled their four installments last year will not be required to do anything additional this year,” Slusser said.

Taxpayers who signed up for the automatic deductions will be sent an email prior to the due date reminding them about the withdrawal from their bank account and what to do if they need to make changes. Changes may include banking or credit card information or to stop online payments altogether.

Taxpayers are reminded that when they change their address with the U.S. Postal Service that mail from the previous address is only forwarded for one year.

“It’s important for taxpayers to complete the department’s change of address form,” he said. “The law states a taxpayer is responsible for paying a bill regardless or not if they receive one. The fact is we want to make sure you do receive one.”

A change of address form is available online.

Taxpayers can also pay by mail, in person at the Treasurer’s Office, or at one of the more than 100 collector banks and credit unions.

Summary of payment options:

• Visit madcotreasurer.org to pay by eCheck or credit card.

• Mail payments to Madison County Treasurer, P.O. Box 849 (with coupon) or P.O. Box 729 (without coupon), Edwardsville, IL 62025

• In person, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Madison County Administration Building, Treasurer’s Office, Suite 125, Edwardsville

• More than 100 collector banks or credit unions; tax coupons required

• Online bill pay through a bank or credit union

For more information, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

