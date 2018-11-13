Tree lighting to herald the holidays

Alton Main Street will host an event Friday that’s sure to get residents into the holiday spirit. The 24th annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square will begin with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on the trolley at 6 p.m. The free festivities — caroling, cookies and hot cocoa — will continue until 6:45 p.m., when Mayor Brant Walker flips the lights on the beautiful tree, provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras to take pictures with Santa and costumed holiday characters.

Carols will fill the air throughout the evening provided by area Girl Scout troops, and the JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) singers. Peter Hough and Charles Burton of The Unity Mission will bless the tree. Other speakers include Alton Main Street Treasurer Debby Edelman, Rotary Club Vice President Tim Heinrichs, and Salvation Army Lts. Steven and Lily Reinier, who will be kicking off the Tree of Lights campaign with 2018 chairpeople Dale and Carol Neudecker. The master of ceremonies for this community event will be Leah Beacoat.

The public is encouraged to help the less-fortunate by bringing canned food donations to the event to benefit the Salvation Army’s food pantry; items will be constructed into a giant “castle of cans” at the foot of the Lincoln and Douglas statues. The public can also drop off nonperishable food donations in advance into a collection box in the lobby of Alton City Hall, 101 E. Third St., any time before 5 p.m. Thursday.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., free trolley transportation will be provided between Lincoln-Douglas Square and the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. Third St. Following the tree lighting, the public is invited to the community center’s Holiday Open House to play games, make crafts, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and warm up with refreshments indoors until 10 p.m.

The public is encouraged to make a night of it and enjoy the fun activities in the district while patronizing the downtown merchants for their holiday shopping. For more information about Alton Main Street’s downtown improvement activities, visit the website: www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible:

Simmons Hanly Conroy, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Liberty Bank, CNB Bank & Trust, Alton Memorial Hospital, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Argosy Casino, The Salvation Army, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, McDonald’s, Roberts Motors, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Integrity Healthcare of Alton, state Rep. Monica Bristow, SIHF Healthcare, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, and AdVantage.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter