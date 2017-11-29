Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis raises more than $530,000

GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ annual community campaign raised $531,345, surpassing its 2017 goal of $525,000.

Adam Mahlandt, 2017 campaign chair of the Tri-Cities Area Division and general superintendent for Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, announced the campaign results at a victory celebration Nov. 16.

“Because of so many people’s generosity, United Way, its member agencies and partners will continue to provide support right here in our community,” Mahlandt said. “I can’t even begin to thank everyone enough who helped us accomplish another successful campaign, surpassing our goal to help even more local people.”

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice and helps more than 75,000 people each year. Twenty health and human service organizations are supported by the campaign.

Earlier this month, United Way of Greater St. Louis co-chairs Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene; and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, announced the 2017 campaign raised $75.65 million in its 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. More than 100,000 residents and 1,800 companies supported United Way, which helps one in three people throughout the region.

“Once again, the St. Louis region has been incredibly generous in coming together for United Way’s campaign and demonstrating the true concept of community — people helping people,” Neidorff said. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the St. Louis region for their dedication and support.”

For more information, visit HelpingPeople.org.

