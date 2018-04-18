Triad initiative to focus on safe environments for seniors

EDWARDSVILLE | Officials announced an initiative Wednesday morning as a way to improve the quality of life and safety for seniors across Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department representatives held a press conference to launch its program that partners law enforcement with senior citizen service providers and seniors.

“The new initiative is Madison County Triad,” Lt. Kristopher Tharp of the Sheriff’s Department said. “Although Triad is not new concept, it is new to Madison County.”

The partnership includes all law enforcement agencies — Sheriff’s Department, local police and the state’s attorney — along with support and protective services throughout the county.

Tharp said the partnership aims to improve senior citizens’ lives.

“We want to prevent seniors from becoming victims,” Sheriff John Lakin said.

Lakin said although the Sheriff’s Department helped spearhead the endeavor, it is fueled and driven by all stakeholders.

Tharp said according to the U.S. Census, 41,000 people age 65 or older live in Madison County and 11,000 live alone.

As summer approaches, Lakin said some individuals are looking to scam older adults. Often seniors feel embarrassed about being scammed and do not report it, he said.

“We always hear about the asphalt and construction scammers,” Lakin said. “What we are trying to do is limit the victimization of seniors.”

Health Department Administrator Toni Corona read the agreement signed by herself, Lakin, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and more than a dozen senior and support service providers.

“Because of the aging of the population and the increasing demands being placed on law enforcement agencies to meet the needs of older citizens, it is important that the county’s leading law enforcement agencies devote special attention to the needs of senior citizens,” Corona said.

She said sharing of resources is the first step in achieving an effective means of identifying available programs.

Lakin praised Tharp for taking the lead on the endeavor. Tharp is the president of the SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council, which began putting working on the initiative last year.

Other service providers and stakeholders include Southwest Visiting Nurses Association, Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville, Centerstone of Alton, St. John’s Community Care of Collinsville, Senior Services Plus of Alton, Edwardsville Township, Granite City Township, Collinsville Township, AARP, Wood River Township Kiwanis, Call for Help Inc. in Alton, Faith Countryside Apartments in Highland, Faith In Action Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, and Faith in Action Collinsville.

“Our purpose is to heighten awareness,” Tharp said. “We’re not as worried about seniors who can get around, but those who can’t.”

He said the idea is to establish the Sheriff’s Department as a trusted source of information.

Tharp said Triad will use social media as a platform to bridge younger and older adults. It will also host “savvy senior seminars” and events.

Madison County Triad and AARP will host its first event — a shredding event — from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21, at two locations: the Sheriff’s Department, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville, and Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers St. in Alton.

For information, visit Madison County Triad’s website or call (618) 296-2800. Links to Triad’s Twitter and Facebook pages can also be found online.

