Trivia night fundraiser to benefit The Nature Institute

Test your knowledge of history, pop culture, science and more while helping The Nature Institute in its mission of preservation, restoration, and education. 

The organization will host a trivia night fundraiser Friday, Nov. 9, at Alton Sports Tap. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the trivia starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds will assist the organization in bringing hands-on environmental education to local families and students. 

Guests will be able to donate through a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Auction items include gifts from Schlafly, State Street Market, Cracker Factory, Winchester, Trigger Talent, Bliss Salon and more.

Registration is $20 per person or $160 for a team of 8. Teams can reserve a table by visiting the website or by calling (618) 466-9930. Outside snacks are allowed. Beverages will be sold at the event. This event is sponsored by Maeva’s Coffee and other friends of TNI.

