Trivia night to benefit district’s schools

EDWARDSVILLE — The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation will host its inaugural Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157.

Proceeds will contribute to the enhancement of educational opportunities of Edwardsville School District students.

The event will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, prizes and between-round games, fun and, of course, eight rounds of trivia. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and soft drinks and to get creative with their tables. A cash bar will be available. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and play will begin at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $160 for a table of eight or $20 per person. Free mulligans will be given to teams registered and paid by Jan. 5.

To purchase a table, a seat or become a sponsor or auction donor, contact Terry Lynn at bigtlynn@hotmail.com or (618) 656- 5925 or Kim Germinn at kim@brick47.com or (618) 581-1624.

The foundation was established in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance educational opportunities in the school district. Recently, the organization helped fund The 21st Century Classroom Technology program that provided the district’s students with a more interactive learning environment. The organization also has provided funding for the district’s summer reading program, tutoring services, cultural and preforming arts exposure, school supplies, food baskets and gift cards. Each year, the foundation awards grants to graduating seniors and students attending institutions of higher learning.

The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. It is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

HLSAF.org

